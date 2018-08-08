New York Mets

New York Post
180808-jayson-werth-mets

Jayson Werth took his Mets hate to an extreme level

by: Noah Bressner New York Post 4m

Jayson Werth wanted nothing to do with the Mets. Werth fired his agent before spring training, and he said he called around to every team himself — except the Mets. He trained all winter only to

Tweets