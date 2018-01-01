New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets vs. Reds, 12:10 p.m. on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

The Mets (46-65) wrap up their series with the Reds (50-64) in a Wednesday matinee at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.

Tweets