New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
DeGrom Will Start Instead Of Vargas Against Yankees on Monday
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 6m
Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com reports that Jacob deGrom will start in place of Jason Vargas against the New York Yankees on Monday.The team has the luxury of doing this while keeping their ace on
Tweets
-
RT @athletelogos: LEFT: Mets fans in April RIGHT: Mets fans now #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The final straw was a parent screaming, "second place ain't bad."Blogger / Podcaster
-
Catch Prospects at 6:30PM on SNY https://t.co/e2VdVa817yBlogger / Podcaster
-
Soak up de☀️: @JdeGrom19’s 1.99 career ERA in day games is the lowest mark in the majors since at least 1913.… https://t.co/bMJEehAJIuOfficial Team Account
-
RT @jetsfan24x7: The first 5 batters against Jason Vargas https://t.co/06pdBZFbU9Super Fan
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: RIGHT NOW! HC Todd Bowles with @HDumpty39 @ChrisCanty99 LIVE from @AtlanticHealth @nyjets Training Center on… https://t.co/CziXiSuehlTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets