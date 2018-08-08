New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11042297

8/8/18 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m

The New York Mets (46-65) had a late night yesterday. Mother Nature unleashed a down pour just after first pitch of the Mets’ game with the Cincinnati Reds (50-64), sparing Mets’ fans f…

Tweets