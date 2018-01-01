New York Mets

Sporting News
Jayson-werth-101316-getty-ftr-usjpg_fp82tea2ztij1hoiq8p5yxcse

Jayson Werth blasts MLB team executives, says only team he wouldn't play for is Mets

by: chelsea.howard@performgroup.com (Chelsea Howard) Sporting News 10m

"We’re creating something that’s not fun to watch. It’s boring. You’re turning players into robots," Werth said.

Tweets