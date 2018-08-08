New York Mets

Mets 360
Winning

Gut Reaction: Mets 8, Reds 0 (8/8/18)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 1m

The Mets put three crooked numbers on the board and Jacob deGrom continued his excellent string of pitching both here in 2018 and in day games in general, leading the Mets to an 8-0 win over the Re…

Tweets