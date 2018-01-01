New York Mets

Mets' deGrom gets 1st win in nearly 2 months vs. Reds

by: Josh Wegman The Score 4m

It's been a long time coming for Jacob deGrom.The New York Mets ace picked up his first win since June 18 during the club's 8-0 defeat of the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon. He was sensational, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking..

