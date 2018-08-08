New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

deGrom lowers ERA to 1.77 with 10-K gem

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

NEW YORK -- All afternoon, Jacob deGrom teetered on the edge, waiting for the anguish that would inevitably arrive, that had to arrive, that always arrives on days that he pitches. In the first inning, a single through a defensive shift put deGrom in...

Tweets