DeGrom lowers ERA to 1.77, gets run support; Mets blank Reds

@usatoday USA Today 8m

Jacob deGrom strikes out 10 over 6 innings, receives rare significant run support, earns 1st win in nearly 2 months as New York Mets blanks Cincinnati Reds 8-0

