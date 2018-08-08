New York Mets

Jacob deGrom lowers ERA to 1.77, finally gets run support as Mets blank the Reds 8-0 - NY Daily News

Jacob deGrom struck out 10 over six innings, received rare significant run support and earned his first win in nearly two months.

