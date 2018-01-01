New York Mets

DeGrom gets run support, lowers ERA to 1.77; Mets blank Reds

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 3m

Jacob deGrom has had precious little margin for error even while having the best ERA in the majors. DeGrom struck out 10 over six innings, received rare significant run support and earned his first win in nearly two months as the New York Mets blanked...

