DeGrom gets run support, lowers ERA to 1.77; Mets blank Reds
by: The Associated Press — Yahoo Sports 3m
Jacob deGrom has had precious little margin for error even while having the best ERA in the majors. DeGrom struck out 10 over six innings, received rare significant run support and earned his first win in nearly two months as the New York Mets blanked...
