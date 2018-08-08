New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10220548-e1532218557433

Jacob deGrom succeeds, but Mets fail him

by: Matthew Orso The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

Wednesday’s action featured a rarity from around Major League Baseball—Jacob deGrom won a game. The Mets scored eight runs in support of the 30-year old right-hander, who struck out ten in si…

Tweets