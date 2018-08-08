New York Mets

Jayson Werth talks baseball nerds in MLB, not calling Mets

by: Khadrice Rollins August 08, 2018

Jayson Werth had a lot to say about the role analytics play in today's game, and he also talked about calling 29 teams while he was unsigned last offseason.

