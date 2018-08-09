New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets broadcasters Hernandez and Darling recreate classic 'GoodFellas' scene
by: John Connolly, North Jersey Record — North Jersey 6m
In the latest installment of SNY’s “It’s an Amazin Life,” Keith Hernandez turns in his best acting since his Seinfeld days.
Tweets
-
“To live in his shoes for a day was a rude awakening” https://t.co/nJGulge5heBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jarrod Lyle was first diagnosed with leukemia as a teenager and suffered multiple recurrences while on tour https://t.co/oUCHB4DVFLBlogger / Podcaster
-
MLB wrap: Jacob deGrom throws a 6-inning gem to hold MLB best ERA in Mets win https://t.co/MR4MRgBSNSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Derek Jeter wanted to talk about the state of the Marlins during the middle of the #Marlins game https://t.co/Q2xzUUesB1Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GreggHenglein: Thursday's @NewsdaySports cover: deGrom FINALLY gets runs, and a win, as #mets help his Cy Young case #yankees sw… https://t.co/qt6NuoFvdcBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets