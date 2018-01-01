New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jayson Werth Talks 'Super Nerds' Ruining Baseball, Refusing to Call the Mets
by: Sports Illustrated — Yahoo Sports 5m
In an appearance on the Howard Eskin Podcast on WIP 94 Sports Radio in Philadelphia, former outfielder Jayson Werth made it pretty clear that he is not a fan of the influence analytics are having on baseball.
Tweets
-
RT @TooGooden16: Mets: Let's hold this guy out two times a week to help his development Also Mets: Why won't this guy develop faste… https://t.co/LSrGvO06J3Blogger / Podcaster
-
A Ravens cover is in the cards this time https://t.co/PHhuyx5YwFBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets picked him up for nothing and he's playing like their best hitter in the lineup https://t.co/1IDrEOUHw0Blogger / Podcaster
-
My Lyft driver just took his hands off the wheel to dance to I Wanna Dance With Somebody... and honestly, I totally understand.Blogger / Podcaster
-
There's more than a major championship at stake for many top golfers this weekend https://t.co/Qj0RcDRHxnBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's so close, they can taste it now https://t.co/kJ91tnxa6eBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets