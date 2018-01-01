New York Mets

Mets Minors
MMN Recap: Cyclones’ Offense Explodes for 13 Runs

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 6m

Richmond (54-59) 5, Binghamton (54-61) 1 Box ScoreAndres Gimenez SS: 1-for-3, BB, .285/.355/.425Will Toffey 3B: 1-for-4, .306/.469/.490Tomas Nido knocked in the only Rumble Ponies run

