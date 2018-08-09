New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-08-09-at-3.42.10-pm

Let’s comment on the 2018 Mets Players Weekend Nicknames, shall we?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

The Players Weekend Jerseys are out  – so I thought it would be fun to comment briefly on the nicknames. Mets Tyler Bashlor: “BASH”  – makes sense Jose Bautista: “JOEYBATS”  – well of course Jerry Blevins: “JER-RY JER-RY JER-RY” is trying too hard Jay...

Tweets