'Quarterrican': Best of Mets Players' Weekend nicknames
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
MLB is returning Players' Weekend on Aug. 24 through Aug. 26, where the players will get to wear nicknames on the backs of their special non-traditional jerseys. These are the best Mets' nicknames.
