The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets vs. Marlins, Baseball Fever – Catch It!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

SLACKISH REACTION:  I was kind of psyched last night that there was no Mets game!  Is that what the Mets were going for? This weekend it’s Mets-Marlins?  That’s really asking a lot of me MLB. Anyway it was DVR Night and I watched S4E1 of Better Call Saul.

