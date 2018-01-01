New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Alonso Homers Again, First Player to 100 RBI

by: Teddy Klein Mets Minors 24s

Las Vegas 10 (58-58), Reno 4 (60-55)  Box ScoreZach Borenstein CF: 3-5, HR, 3 RBI, K, .264/.368/.516Peter Alonso 1B: 2-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, K, .251/.350/.556Dominic Smith LF: 3-4, 2B

Tweets