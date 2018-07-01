New York Mets

Mets Merized
Ronny-mauricio

Mets Minors: Midseason Top Prospects #5-1

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 10m

Here's the final five prospects of our New York Mets midseason countdown in a farm system that is now ranked No. 19 according to Baseball America.No. 5 Ronny Mauricio, SSHt: 6’3″ Wt: 166 

Tweets