MMN Midseason Prospects: 5-1 Headlined By Teenagers

by: Matt Mancuso

Here's the final five prospects of our New York Mets midseason countdown in a farm system that is now ranked No. 19 according to Baseball America.No. 5 Ronny Mauricio, SSHt: 6’3″ Wt: 166 

