Mets at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. on SNY
The Mets (47-65) begin a three-game series on the road with the Marlins (47-69) on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.
Poor @timbhealey has not returned from his Save all the Chipotles run. Last I heard, he was taking two of every in… https://t.co/fqopN5oKq7Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @kateefeldman: "There is thought among team officials that perhaps the Mets became too analytics driven in recent seasons under Sa… https://t.co/vCCenKTz6rBeat Writer / Columnist
Wheeler has thrown 18 straight scoreleess innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
The umpiring is so terrible in these little league games it’s hard to watch. Strikes are balls, and balls are strik… https://t.co/Qx48dNnl0ZBeat Writer / Columnist
That was a heck of a comeback from 3-1 down by Zack Wheeler. Threw 2 breaking balls that weren't close and got J.T.… https://t.co/mQxqrNYbitBeat Writer / Columnist
A 1-2-3 first for Wheeler. A very pleasant good evening everyone.TV / Radio Network
