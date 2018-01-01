MLB Standings

New York Mets

Aug 10 (OPTA) - Standings from the MLB on Friday AMERICAN LEAGUE AMERICAN LEAGUE - EAST W L PCT GB 1. Boston 81 35 .698 - 2. NY Yankees 72 42 .632 8 3. Tampa Bay 58 57 .504 22 1/2 4. Toronto 52 62 .456 28 5. Baltimore 35 80 .304 45 1/2 AMERICAN LEAGUE -..

