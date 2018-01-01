New York Mets

No more Bour as Marlins continue series vs. Mets

by: STATS/TSX Yahoo Sports 1m

Last place obviously doesn't bother the Miami Marlins. The Marlins, who play host to their National League East rivals, the New York Mets, on Saturday night midway through a three-game set, traded away starting first baseman Justin Bour on Friday to the..

