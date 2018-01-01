New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB wrap: Kevin Gausman shuts down Brewers, Braves romp to easy win
by: Ejay.Zarett@performgroup.com (E.Jay Zarett) — Sporting News 1m
Gausman threw eight innings and allowed just one run while striking out eight in Atlanta’s 10-1 win.
Tweets
-
RT @NYDNSports: Masahiro Tanaka gets rocked by Rangers, and the #Yankees still have more questions than answers in their rotation,… https://t.co/aTMjRXJlR0Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Brewers a good bet on the road https://t.co/QqC3J43hV5Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @krassenstein: I'm going to say it once again. There should be no place on Twitter for accounts which preach hate, racism, bigotr… https://t.co/Bpm2G83ZHDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MeekPhill_: 4 games in a row without Reyes starting since Megdal finally asked Mickey if the Wilpons have influence on his play… https://t.co/xTOfp6VaoQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @eegammings: A few days after the draft, Todd Frazier chased his icicle.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets