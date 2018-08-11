New York Mets

Rising Apple
Mets 2019 Auditions: Devin Mesoraco fighting for a starting role

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 3m

New York Mets catcher Devin Mesoraco will spend the rest of 2018 auditioning for a starting role in 2019 anywhere he can find one. The New York Mets aren't...

