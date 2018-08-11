New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10616870

Report: New York Mets Won't Tab New GM With Background In Analytics

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m

The New York Mets are in the market for a new General Manager, and one guy who has recently made the team’s list of candidates is St. Louis Cardinals’ director of player development Gar…

Tweets