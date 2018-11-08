New York Mets

Mets Minors
Franklyn-kilome-e1532743234386-435x294

MMN Recap: Wilson, Kilome Strike Out 10

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 1m

Reno (61-56) 9, Las Vegas (58-59) 5   Box ScorePeter Alonso 1B: 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB, K, .253/.356/.552Dominic Smith RF: 1-5, .259/.333/.399Patrick Kivlehan 3B: 2-4, RBI, .294/.343/.47

Tweets