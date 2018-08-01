New York Mets

Fox Sports
64fc115a-7545-0c89-a32a-26fcf0107a63_1296921667503_2628000_1280x720_1296922691620.vresize.1200.630.high.54

Dan Straily will face off against Corey Oswalt in Game 2 vs. Mets

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 4m

Miami Marlins RHP Dan Straily looks to get a bounce-back win for the Marlins as he faces off against Corey Oswalt in Game 2 of the series against the New York Mets.

Tweets