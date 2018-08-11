New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-07-20-at-9.00.01-pm

Mets Color-in Cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

So these “color in” caps exist. I think they blew it with the Mets design.  If you look at the Braves design… The braves logo pops a little.  Had they gone with orange I think the cap would have worked a lot better. Follow @metspolice Horrific Mets...

