Bruce Close to Rehab Assignment, Will Play OF and 1B Upon Return
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 7m
Mets outfielder Jay Bruce, who has been limited to just 62 games this year due to a right hip strain, will soon begin a rehab assignment, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.Bruce, 31,
