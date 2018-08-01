New York Mets

Mets Merized

Bruce Close to Rehab Assignment, Will Play OF and 1B Upon Return

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 7m

Mets outfielder Jay Bruce, who has been limited to just 62 games this year due to a right hip strain, will soon begin a rehab assignment, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.Bruce, 31,

Tweets