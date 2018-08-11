New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

David Wright to play in Class A game Sunday

by: N/A MLB: Mets 9m

David Wright is scheduled to play five innings at third base for Class A Advanced St. Lucie on Sunday, the Mets announced in a tweet on Saturday. Wright, who last played in a big league game on May 27, 2016, has been on the disabled list for injuries to..

Tweets