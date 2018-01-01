New York Mets
David Wright set to begin minor league rehab assignment
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 7m
Remember David Wright? He still wants to return to the big leagues, and he's actually making some progress in that department. The New York Mets announced Saturday that Wright is set to begin a stint with the team's High-A affiliate in St. Lucie, where...
RT @John_Edwards_: Looking at Syndergaard's adjustments for @MetsMerized in my latest! https://t.co/33GvzM3t42Blogger / Podcaster
Asked Chapman if his knee is affecting his command. He didn't answer outright but offered that his knee is getting better every day.Beat Writer / Columnist
David Wright’s rehab will be a 5-inning start beginning in Clearwater at 1:00 tmmrw to finish road trip. St. Lucie… https://t.co/UK8ECoSauOBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SNYtv: Mets' David Wright ready to take huge step in comeback attempt https://t.co/4EXR69B17KTV / Radio Personality
Mike Francesa hilariously contradicts himself on Twitter https://t.co/vszlObjSrsBlogger / Podcaster
David Wright is set to play in a game again https://t.co/7ygEMIFqGIBlogger / Podcaster
