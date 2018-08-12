New York Mets

MLB notebook: Indians' Encarnacion (biceps) could go on DL

Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion underwent an MRI exam on his left biceps on Saturday and could be headed to the disabled list. Encarnacion departed Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox due to pain in the biceps while swinging.

