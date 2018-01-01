New York Mets

Holaday's pinch-single in 11th lifts Marlins over Mets 4-3

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 13s

MIAMI (AP) -- Bryan Holaday delivered a pinch-hit single with one out in the 11th inning, giving the Miami Marlins a 4-3 win over the New York Mets on Saturday night.

