New York Mets

Fox Sports
4134d4c2f7ae4279b704493bdf10d089.vresize.1200.630.high.93

Holaday's pinch-single in 11th lifts Marlins over Mets 4-3

by: AP Fox Sports 3m

Bryan Holaday delivered a pinch-hit single with one out in the 11th inning, giving the Miami Marlins a 4-3 win over the New York Mets

Tweets