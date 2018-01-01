New York Mets

Marlins rally to beat Mets in extras, 4-3

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 7m

Bryan Holaday hit a pinch-hit, walk-off RBI double against Jacob Rhame in the 11th inning to lead the Marlins to a 4-3 win over the Mets on Saturday night in Miami.

