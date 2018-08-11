New York Mets

USA Today
Holaday's pinch-single in 11th lifts Marlins over Mets 4-3

by: @usatoday USA Today 1m

Bryan Holaday delivered a pinch-hit single with one out in the 11th inning, giving the Miami Marlins a 4-3 win over the New York Mets

