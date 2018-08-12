New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why the Mets-Marlins is a good Under play
by: VSiN — New York Post 11m
Recreational bettors like to bet Overs, but we prefer cheering for our money, so we’ll be on the Under when the Mets visit the Marlins on Sunday afternoon in Miami. Noah Syndergaard (7-2. 3.17 ERA)
Tweets
-
How one ugly hole destroyed Jordan Spieth's shot at history https://t.co/qME3HXrLcxBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Rangers are really committing to the youth movement https://t.co/QM0vlEtWj6Blogger / Podcaster
-
Why bettors should keep a close eye on the #Nationals https://t.co/FbiZmEkbRfBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets-Marlins is a good time to bet the Under https://t.co/8t9DOAEUzJBlogger / Podcaster
-
How the PGA — and now the US Open — is getting it right https://t.co/3FT9j7RBiNBlogger / Podcaster
-
Breaking down the pros and cons of drafting Andrew Luck https://t.co/XkIBhsV27kBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets