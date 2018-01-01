New York Mets
Marlins rally to beat Mets in extras, 4-3
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 41m
Bryan Holaday hit a pinch-hit, walk-off RBI double against Jacob Rhame in the 11th inning to lead the Marlins to a 4-3 win over the Mets on Saturday night in Miami.
New Post: Morning Briefing: Syndergaard Looks To Secure Series Victory Against Marlins https://t.co/rpXkeocRRx #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @qopbaseball: #MLB 2018 Pitch Quality Leaders Curveball (min 200 pitches) #Mets Lugo 5.53 QOPA #Mariners Gonzales 5.52 QOPA… https://t.co/ittF2zMS3RBlogger / Podcaster
The back page: David Wright will be playing in a baseball game today https://t.co/KbU5T4g0Z3Blogger / Podcaster
