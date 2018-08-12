New York Mets

Rising Apple
664189592-atlanta-braves-v-new-york-mets.jpg

Mets: David Wright begins rehab Sunday with active six-game hitting streak

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 3m

David Wright is still a long way from returning to the New York Mets, but his rehab begins on Sunday. If he does return to MLB, the Captain will carry a si...

Tweets