MMN Recap: Dunn, Peterson Spin Quality Outings
by: Ryan Kolakowski — Mets Minors 2m
Reno (61-56) 2, Las Vegas (58-59) 1 (Suspended/4.5) Box ScoreThe game was suspended in the middle of the fifth inning due to strong winds that caused trash to fly around and the power to go out
-
David Wright takes the field in a rehab assignment today. If he makes it back to the big leagues, he'll have two ac… https://t.co/DdSIcS8oW3Blogger / Podcaster
-
I guess now we know why the corpse of Jose Reyes is still being dragged across the field - those sweet, sweet Reyes… https://t.co/DhrXjbrgZEBlogger / Podcaster
-
David Wright scheduled to play 3B for PSL on Sunday. Really. https://t.co/7Eauk3D6vjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Harvey Days: how did Matt Harvey do on Saturday vs. Arizona? Pretty good… https://t.co/NBRrrmX66RBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Harvey post got wayyyyy more traffic that David Wright will be back did.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets lost to the Marlins in extra innings last night. https://t.co/ZIaPj5756GBlogger / Podcaster
