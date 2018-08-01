New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Prospect Spotlight: James Continues To Impress
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 2m
When the Mets drafted Christian James in the 14th round from the 2016 draft, the consensus opinion of the 18-year-old was he was a pitcher.At 6'3", he had the build, but it was more than that.
Tweets
-
Corey Oswalt blah blah blah Todd Frazier blah blah blah DAVID WRIGHT (from @asros213) https://t.co/frPjOUZGRzBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Captain America Returns…wait what? Yeah really. https://t.co/eZpjIRDaPzBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rubber match in Miami. #LGM ⌚️: 1:10 p.m. ?: Miami, FL ?: @Noahsyndergaard ?: @PIX11 ?: @710WOR, WAXQ-104.3 HD… https://t.co/CnJq4XqpFKOfficial Team Account
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: David Wight to play five innings today https://t.co/zLVu3y58gjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Forget the win total says @ep504 the Mets' ace is the top NL Cy Young candidate #LGM https://t.co/hLCDdkoytEBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: This David Wright art made me chuckle a bit. https://t.co/l3vZNynkX9Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets