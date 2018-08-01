New York Mets

Fox Sports
F6987470-19bc-a6d7-263d-2c271eb81cce_1297275971928_2628000_1280x720_1297439811916.vresize.1200.630.high.68

Wei-Yin Chen tries to lift Marlins to series win in finale vs. Mets

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 3m

The Miami Marlins have left-hander Wei-Yin Chen on the mound Sunday afternoon as they look to take the series from the New York Mets.

Tweets