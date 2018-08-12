New York Mets
Mets: Mixed feelings on the idea of moving Amed Rosario to center field
by: Jose Rivera — Fansided: Rising Apple 5m
The New York Mets have reportedly discussed the idea of moving shortstop Amed Rosario to center field at some point. Is this really the right thing to do? ...
Tweets
-
It should be like player relegation. You give up a HR to Jose Reyes, you go down a level. No decision made, it's ju…Chen needs to be DFA’d off the mound.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Reyes. Boom. 3-1 Mets in 2nd.TV / Radio Network
-
David Wright has struck out twice in his first two at-bats today.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Call hurts #LGM Strike 2 should be ball 1 Top 2 Chen vs Syndergaard 10% call same 2.9in from edgeMisc
-
RT @Marlins: Estimated distance on Jose Reyes' HR: 419 feet! #MarlinsGameSuper Fan
-
It's outta here!Official Team Account
