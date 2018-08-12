New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Fixing Baseball: what if MLB added video game style Points, and what would we do with them?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
I was playing Super Mega Baseball 2 again, and having fun… One thing the game has is the concept of Points. While you play, your team accumulated Points for achievements. 20 points here for a good play, 1000 points or something for a home run. Look….he
Tweets
-
It should be like player relegation. You give up a HR to Jose Reyes, you go down a level. No decision made, it's ju…Chen needs to be DFA’d off the mound.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Reyes. Boom. 3-1 Mets in 2nd.TV / Radio Network
-
David Wright has struck out twice in his first two at-bats today.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Call hurts #LGM Strike 2 should be ball 1 Top 2 Chen vs Syndergaard 10% call same 2.9in from edgeMisc
-
RT @Marlins: Estimated distance on Jose Reyes' HR: 419 feet! #MarlinsGameSuper Fan
-
It's outta here!Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets