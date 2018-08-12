New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-07-29-at-4.29.31-pm

Fixing Baseball: what if MLB added video game style Points, and what would we do with them?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

I was playing Super Mega Baseball 2 again, and having fun… One thing the game has is the concept of Points.  While you play, your team accumulated Points for achievements.  20 points here for a good play, 1000 points or something for a home run.  Look….he

Tweets