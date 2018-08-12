New York Mets

Wright Plays Five Innings, Doesn’t Record Hit in Three At-Bats

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 4m

David Wright started his road back to the major leagues on Sunday for the St. Lucie Mets. However, his bat was not completely up-to-speed yet as he struck out on four pitches in his first at-bat,

