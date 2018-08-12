New York Mets
Wright Plays Five Innings, Doesn’t Record Hit in Three At-Bats
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 4m
David Wright started his road back to the major leagues on Sunday for the St. Lucie Mets. However, his bat was not completely up-to-speed yet as he struck out on four pitches in his first at-bat,
TONIGHT'S #MLB PxP ON @ESPNNY98_7FM -- #Nationals at #Cubs -- Coverage starts at 7pm on-air on 98.7FMTV / Radio Network
Daniel Murphy has played 223 2/3 innings (30 games) at 2B this season -7 Defensive Runs Saved, already 3rd-worst b… https://t.co/GBBi1zIXbdBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @FabianArdaya: This is a ridiculous camera angle for Ramón Laureano’s cannon of a throw.Blogger / Podcaster
Bryce Harper's -15 Defensive Runs Saved are tied for 4th-worst among outfielders. @SportsInfo_SIS tracks "Good Pla… https://t.co/AqP7rdHUJfBeat Writer / Columnist
Here was Mickey before the game: “The one thing we always talk to him about is controlling the running game. I thi… https://t.co/QM9OMrE8HzBeat Writer / Columnist
Opponents are 20-for-22 in steals against Noah this year, and 70-for-83 dating to the start of the 2016 season.Beat Writer / Columnist
