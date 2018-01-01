New York Mets

Mets' bats do enough for Syndergaard in 4-3 win over Marlins

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

Noah Syndergaard pitched seven innings and Jose Reyes hit a two-run homer as the Mets won the rubber game against the Marlins, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at Marlins Park.

