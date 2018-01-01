New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Wright on first rehab game: 'I have something to build on'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
Mets captain David Wright said he felt butterflies on Sunday in his first taste of live baseball since last August, but by the end of his day he felt he had
Tweets
-
Callaway on Syndergaard: “Needs to mix in that quicker time now and again. He’s doing a good job with his holds and… https://t.co/4kyCsKiMhhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Tim Peterson will take his place.Mets optioned Rhame after the game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets optioned Rhame after the game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
@KenDavidoff You sir are delusional...just say noBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Should note that for all of Syndergaard's stolen base issues, he still has a 3.22 ERA. He's really damn good.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
50 (!) games over .500 #redsox https://t.co/TPrMk9PR8QBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets